Sunday Shooting In Brownsville Kills One Young Man

BROWNSVILLE – A 22-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed over the weekend. The suspect is now in custody.

On Sunday, October 18, just before 1:00 a.m., 22-year-old Luis Caballero was shot near Watkins Street and Livonia Avenue. The Prospect Lefferts Gardens resident was taken to Brookdale Hospital and was soon pronounced dead.

This morning, 20-year-old Robert Benjamin was arrested. Benjamin, who lives in Canarsie, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The investigation is still ongoing, and the motive of the murder has not been released.

Murders have doubled this year in the 73rd Precinct, which includes Brownsville and Ocean Hill. Last year, there were 11 murders; this year, there have been 22. The number of shooting incidents has nearly tripled, going from 28 last year to 81 this year. The number of shooting victims has nearly doubled, going from 46 last year to 101 this year.