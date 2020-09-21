Motorcyclist Identified In Last Week’s Deadly Crash

Last Tuesday, September 15, just before 6:30pm police responded to a traffic crash involving a car and a motorcycle at the intersection of Utica Avenue and Winthrop Streets in East Flatbush (71 Precinct).

The 23-year-old motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and suffered injuries from which he died on September 16 at NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County. He has been identified as Raveek Davis, of East 92nd Street in Canarsie.

Further investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that the grey 2003 Suzuki motorcycle, operated by Davis, was traveling southbound on Utica Avenue at an apparent high rate of speed when it collided with a blue 2004 Toyota Sienna minivan, operated by a 44-year-old woman, at the intersection of Winthrop Street, NYPD informed.

The woman was making a left turn from northbound Utica Avenue onto westbound Winthrop Street, and remained on the scene. She was not injured.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.