Motorcyclist Dead In Mill Basin Crash

MILL BASIN – A 30-year-old motorcyclist has died following a crash last week.

On Thursday, December 10, at around 3:47 p.m., a 58-year-old man was driving a 2006 Ford Econoline van and was making a left turn from eastbound Avenue U into northbound East 60th Street. According to the NYPD, 30-year-old Patrick Wein was driving a 1995 Honda CBR 1000 motorcycle and was traveling westbound on Avenue U, when he collided with the other vehicle. According to the Daily News, Wein had been trying to get around traffic at the intersection when he crashed. He was wearing a helmet but it came off as he slid on his bike under a yellow school bus that was parked near the intersection. The driver of the car remained at the scene.

Wein was found lying on the roadway with trauma to his head. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where was produced dead on Friday, December 11. As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.