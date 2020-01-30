Mother Slashed in Face After Child Threw Up in Bus

EAST NEW YORK — A mother was slashed in the face with a knife after her child threw up on an MTA bus.

On Tuesday, January 28, around 6.20 p.m., a 31-year-old woman was riding a city bus with her two children, cops said. Her youngest child got sick during the ride and threw up inside the bus, resulting in the bus suspending service. Cops could not confirm which bus route they were on.

After the passengers got off, the mother was approached by an unidentified woman at the corner of Elton Street and Sutter Avenue. The suspect pulled out a knife and slashed the mother in the face before fleeing eastbound on Sutter Avenue in a black Toyota Camry, then westbound on Essex Street.

Cops think the bus situation may have provoked the attack.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital with a laceration to the face; there were no injuries to the children.

The investigation is ongoing, photo of suspect is below.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this female is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.