Mother of 2 Killed in Williamsburg by Drunk Driver

A drunk driver has been charged with manslaughter after fatally striking a woman in his gray 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Friday in Williamsburg, cops say.

Lakierdra Thomas, 32, was texting her boyfriend on her way to buy gifts for her two children when she was killed by the drunk driver, reports New York Daily News.

The driver, Uri Hochberg, 47, from Edison, N.J., was turning right on Graham Ave towards Broadway (90 Precinct) when he struck Thomas. Hochberg then proceeded to drive, dragging Hochberg with him for a short distance, according to cops.

When police responded to the scene of the crash, they found Thomas unconscious and unresponsive, cops say. After EMS arrived, they transported Thomas to NYC Health and Hospitals Woodhull, where she died.

“She was everything to me,” Thomas’s boyfriend, Anthony Lilly, 33, told Daily News.

“She was strong, dramatic, beautiful. Everyone she came across, they just loved her so much. She was one of those genuine souls,” said Lilly.

“The death of Lakierdra Thomas is a heartbreaking tragedy and my condolences go out to her family,” Council Member Antonio Reynoso who represents the area told Bklyner.

“In many instances, our City has failed to hold drivers accountable for killing pedestrians due to reckless behavior behind the wheel, but I am pleased to see that District Attorney Gonzalez is taking this case very seriously. Reckless and drunk drivers must face consequences that reflect the danger they pose to New Yorkers going about their daily business. Lakierdra’s death should serve as a wake up call that our City has failed to take the necessary steps to reach Vision Zero and the time for action is now,” he added.

Hochberg was taken into custody, where he was charged with manslaughter and a DUI. The investigation remains ongoing.