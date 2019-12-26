Esther & David Most Popular Baby Names in Brooklyn in 2018

While Emma and Liam were the most popular baby names in the city yet again last year, Esther and David were chosen for more babies born in Brooklyn, Department of Health (DOH) announced earlier this week.

While David came in sixth citywide, Esther did not break the top 10. Most popular in both Queens and Staten Island were Mia for girls, and Liam and Michael for boys respectively. The Bronx favored Liam and Isabella, while Manhattan parents picked Emma and Noah over most others.

Looking for some gender-neutral names for your offspring? Here’s what’s trending, according to the DOH:

Angel (No. 65 for boys and No. 133 for girls), Avery (No 110 and No. 38), Blake (No. 143 and No. 125), Charlie (No. 128 and No. 119), Dylan (No. 11 and No. 117), Eden (No. 141 and No. 117), Hayden (No. 133 and No. 137), Kai (No. 89 and No. 140), Logan (No. 18 and No. 130), Milan (No. 134 and No. 131), Parker (No. 126 and No. 123), Phoenix (No. 155 and No 124), Remy (No. 148 and No. 133), Riley (No. 147 and No. 30), River (No. 148 and No. 136), Royal (No. 161 and No.138), Quinn (No. 157 and No. 119), and Yael (No. 162 and No. 132).

Overall, fewer babies were born in 2018 – there were 58,442 boys and 55,854 girls – a total of 114,296 or 2.3% fewer than in 2017. Of those, 501 were named Emma and 779 were named Liam. Brooklyn registered 28,270 births last year, just behind Manhattan.

Most Popular Baby Names in New York City, 2018 Data by NYC DOH Rank Girls Boys 1 Emma Liam 2 Isabella Noah 3 Sophia Ethan 4 Mia Jacob 5 Olivia Aiden 6 Ava David 7 Leah Lucas 8 Sarah Matthew 9 Amelia Daniel 10 Chloe Alexander Total Births 55,854 58,442

While we will not know the final names for the 2010s till next December given the almost a year lag in DOH reporting, here are the top names of the last 9 years: