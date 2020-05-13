News

More Open Streets Coming To Brooklyn This Week, One Block At A Time, In Areas With Few Cases Of COVID19

Liena Zagare|

This morning Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the next installment of open streets, one short block at a time, and concentrated in the neighborhoods least hit by the coronavirus, from what we can tell.

Here are the neighborhoods with the most confirmed coronavirus cases by zipcode as of today – heavily concentrated south and east of Prospect Park:

 

And here is how Carroll Gardens and Downtown compare to Bed-Stuy, Crown Heights, and Brownsville when it comes to prioritizing open streets:

Two notable additions south of Prospect Park are the closure of Newkirk Avenue on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, and closure of East 7th Street between Caton and Ditmas, and 6th Avenue between 44th and 51st Streets in Sunset Park.  Boro Park – got the short block by Dome Playground.

East Flatbush  – nothing. Bay Ridge, Bensonhurst, Gravesend, East New York, Canarsie, Flatlands, Midwood, Sheepshead Bay – nothing.

Williamsburg is getting a little more open space:

Members of the public and organizations wishing to have other New York City streets considered for the Open Streets program may fill out an online survey – and should.

Brooklyn Open Streets Locations as of 5/14/2020:

Open Street
From
To
Type
Park/Area/Partner
1st Place Smith Street Henry Street Full Block
Carroll Gardens
2nd Place Smith Street Henry Street Full Block
Carroll Gardens
38th Street Dahill Road 15th Avenue Full Block
Dome Playground/Kensington
4th Avenue 1st Street Flatbush Avenue Protected Bike Lane
Boerum Hill
4th Place Smith Street Henry Street Full Block
Carroll Gardens
4th Street 5th Avenue 4th Avenue Full Block 10am-6pm
Park Slope 5th Ave BID
6th Avenue 44th Street 51st Street Full Block
Sunset Park
Ashland Place/Navy Street Hanson Place Sands Street Protected Bike Lane
Clinton Hill
Berry Street North 12th Street Broadway Full Block
Williamsburg
Cadman Plaza East Johnson Street Tillary Street Full Block
Korean War Veterans Plaza/Brooklyn Heights
Congress Street Clinton Street Henry Street Full Block
Cobble Hill Park/Cobble Hill
East 7th Street Caton Avenue Ditmas Avenue Full Block
Kensington
Flatbush Avenue Grand Army Plaza Ocean Avenue Protected Bike Lane
Prospect Park
Grattan Street Morgan Avenue Bogart Street Full Block Wednesday-Sunday 10am-8pm
Pine Box Rock Shop/Bushwick
Hall Street Park Avenue Myrtle Avenue Full Block
Clinton Hill
Joralemon Street Hicks Street Furman Street Full Block
Brooklyn Heights
Lawrence Street Fulton Street Willoughby Street Full Block 10am-6pm
Downtown Brooklyn Partnership
Leonard Street Montrose Avenue Boerum Street Full Block
Sternberg Park/Bushwick
Nassau Avenue Banker Street Lorimer Street Full Block
McCarren Park/Greenpoint
Newkirk Avenue Coney Island Avenue East 17th Street Full Block Tuesday & Thursday 3pm-7pm
Flatbush Development Corporation
Parkside Avenue Park Circle Ocean Avenue Full Block
Prospect Park
Prospect Park West 3rd Street Garfield Place Full Block
Prospect Park
Prospect Place New York Avenue Brooklyn Avenue Full Block
Crown Heights
Sackman Street Truxton Street Fulton Street Full Block
Callahan-Kelly Playground
Sharon Street Morgan Avenue Olive Street Full Block
Cooper Park/Williamsburg
South Portland Avenue South Elliot Street Dekalb Avenue Full Block
Fort Greene
St. Marks Place 3rd Avenue 4th Avenue Full Block
Boerum Hill
Suydam Street Knickerbocker Avenue Irving Avenue Full Block
Maria Hernandez Park/Bushwick
Willoughby Street Pearl Street Lawrence Street Full Block 10am-6pm
Downtown Brooklyn Partnership

share this story
Avatar

Liena Zagare

Editor of Bklyner.com. Tips? Complaints? Suggestions? Email me at Liena@bklyner.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Editors’ Picks

B

Suraj Patel Believes Congressional District 12 Is Ready For A 21st Century Rep

Briefing 5/13: More Deaths, A Lawsuit, Open Streets, & Small Business Relief Bills

Policing the Pandemic: This is Nothing New