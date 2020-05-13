More Open Streets Coming To Brooklyn This Week, One Block At A Time, In Areas With Few Cases Of COVID19

This morning Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the next installment of open streets, one short block at a time, and concentrated in the neighborhoods least hit by the coronavirus, from what we can tell.

Here are the neighborhoods with the most confirmed coronavirus cases by zipcode as of today – heavily concentrated south and east of Prospect Park:

And here is how Carroll Gardens and Downtown compare to Bed-Stuy, Crown Heights, and Brownsville when it comes to prioritizing open streets:

Two notable additions south of Prospect Park are the closure of Newkirk Avenue on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, and closure of East 7th Street between Caton and Ditmas, and 6th Avenue between 44th and 51st Streets in Sunset Park. Boro Park – got the short block by Dome Playground.

East Flatbush – nothing. Bay Ridge, Bensonhurst, Gravesend, East New York, Canarsie, Flatlands, Midwood, Sheepshead Bay – nothing.

Williamsburg is getting a little more open space:

Members of the public and organizations wishing to have other New York City streets considered for the Open Streets program may fill out an online survey – and should.

Brooklyn Open Streets Locations as of 5/14/2020: