More Open Street Dining In Park Slope, Sunset Park and Williamsburg This Weekend

In their effort to aid small businesses and restaurants in recovering from the Pandemic, the city has approved additional blocks for street dining starting this weekend. Open street dining program has been extended till October, it was announced today.

In Brooklyn, the 5th Avenue BID has been hard at work to secure permits, and the city announced that the blocks between President Street to 3rd Street and from 10th Street to 13th Street are now open to diners in addition to the four blocks between Dean Street and Park Place.

Sunset Park BID has secured a permit for open street dining on 5th Avenue between 40th Street to 41st Street, and the block of Graham Ave between Skillman Ave and Conselyea Street is now open for dining thanks to the efforts of Concord Hill.

As we reported earlier this week, Mark Caserta, the Executive Director of the Fifth Avenue BID, says that owners have been very helpful in implementing the program.

“This program is kind of a do-it-yourself. You have to close the street and open the street yourself with barricades, and [owners have] been very helpful in doing that. And the restaurants that are not part of this pilot program so far are all lining up for their sections to be closed and are offering to help open and close the street as well,” Caserta said. He added that as of now, 27 restaurants have applied to be a part of Open Streets.

“[We’re] just hoping that people will come out and support the small businesses including the stores that are nearby, [and] realize that they are desperately in need of support,” Caserta said.

The program is in place Fridays from 5:00pm-11:00pm and weekends from 12:00pm-11:00pm, weather permitting.