Woman Dead In Weekend Moped Crash

BKLYNER Staff|

GREENPOINT – A woman is dead after falling off a moped over the weekend.

On Saturday, July 18 at around 5:30 p.m., a 26-year-old man was driving a moped rented by Revel, while 26-year-old Nina Kapur was sitting behind him. They were traveling northbound on Franklin Street approaching India Street. All of a sudden, the man hit a hard brake, which caused both passengers to fall off the moped and into the roadway. They were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals / Bellevue, where Kapur was pronounced dead. The man suffered minor injuries.

Kapur was a CBS reporter who lived in NYC, but was from Pennsylvania. She had joined the team on June 2019 and “was known for her contagious smile and love for storytelling,” CBS wrote. 

“…We at CBS2 feel lucky to have experienced Nina’s calming presence and upbeat attitude. She made the best of any situation, and always paused to help others. Behind the scenes, she made friends with everyone. She attended every work gathering. And professionally, the sky was the limit.”

