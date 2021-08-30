Monday, Aug. 30: Trains, BQE, Dreams, Affordable Housing, and more

I sincerely hope not many of you, dear readers, were stuck when the lights went out last night in the subways. MTA says backup generators did not alert anyone and failed to switch back to the grid when power was restored, prompting evacuations.

Earlier this year, I talked to architect and neighbor from Park Slope, Carmi Bee about housing and why it's so hard to build good, affordable housing in Brooklyn.

Billy checked on the Gas Pipeline, Grand Prospect Hall and some good news for Brooklyn College.

Officials urge residents to not celebrate J'Ouvert in light of the danger COVID19 Delta variant presents to those unvaccinated. Just under 40% of Brooklyn's Black residents 18-44 have been vaccinated. West Indian American Day parade that takes part on Labor Day has been postponed till next year. Police Commissioner Dermot Shea is expected to update later this week on any plans for increased police presence in central Brooklyn next weekend later this week.

Remember, BQE lane closures start tonight.

From zoning and funding to prevailing wage, ever-shrinking space standards and the need for human-scale neighborhoods, architect Carmi Bee shares his take.

The outcry over plans to demolish the beloved Grand Prospect Hall in Park Slope continued Monday morning, as protestors gathered outside the shuttered event space to demand the city take action and Mayor Bill de Blasio voiced support for their cause.

A major subway service disruption that saw service on at least eight lines severely curtailed was caused by a power anomaly and a failed alert system.

In the midst of strife and upheaval in Haiti, an initiative at Brooklyn College that supports scholarship and research focused on the island nation is getting a boost.

Activist Groups Ask Biden Administration to Cut the Gas on Brooklyn Pipeline Project

A coalition of activist groups filed a federal civil rights complaint today that alleges National Grid bypassed key safety and health regulations when constructing a natural gas pipeline in Brooklyn, misleading local residents and ignoring negative health impacts on communities of color.

Casa Ora will officially reopen the weekend of September 10th!

Casa Ora, which we profiled back in December 2019, a few months after they opened, serves elevated takes on traditional Venezuelan plates and modern cocktails at 148 Meserole Street. A portion of the revenue goes to Fe y Alegria, a nonprofit that supports Venezuelan families forced to seek refuge.

