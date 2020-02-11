14-Year-Old Boy from Cypress Hills Went Missing on Saturday

CYPRESS HILLS — A teenage boy from Cypress Hills went missing this weekend.

On Saturday, February 8, Antonio Walker, a 14-year-old boy went missing. It was reported to police that he was last seen in his neighborhood at the intersection of Jamaica Avenue and Miller Avenue around 5 p.m. He was in a car with his mother, before opening the door and running away, police said.

He is described as Black, approximately 5’5″ tall, 120 pounds and last seen wearing a gray bubble jacket, a blue t-shirt with an orange emblem on it, black and white “ADIDAS” pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.