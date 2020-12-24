Merry Christmas! Priecīgus Ziemassvētkus!

Tonight is the beginning of the winter holiday season for Christians and to all celebrating – we wish you as peaceful and calm and joyful season as the heart can muster.

To all the Latvians out there – Priecīgus Ziemassvētkus!

There will be no white Christmas this year, the weather agencies promise 60mph winds and possible flash flooding, but maybe the inflatable Santas and reindeer will finally get to fly!

Please celebrate responsibly, the new strain of COVID19 seems to be much more contagious, and we hope as many of us as possible will make it through the winter. NYC has seen too much death from this already, and Southern BK again is reporting higher infection rates than the rest of the Borough.

Today was Zainab’s last day – we will miss her more than she will ever know, and wish her all the best in her future endeavors – we’ll be rooting for you, Z!

We will be back on Monday with more news, including who will be joining our little team in January.

Peace on Earth!