Massive Crime Blotter: Missing Persons, Robberies, Burglaries, Shootings, Stabbings And More

BAY RIDGE – Police ask for help finding 51-year-old Oleksandr Zlenko, who has been missing since Tuesday, November 24.

Zlenko is about 5’6 tall and weighs about 150 lb, cops say, and was last seen at his residence in Bay Ridge at 10:10 a.m. on Tuesday. As of today, Zlenko is still missing.

BAY RIDGE – Cops are looking for an unidentified man connected to a bank robbery that occurred early last week.

On Tuesday, November 24, at 2:43 p.m., an unidentified man entered and approached the 44-year-old bank teller at a Chase bank located at 9313 3rd Avenue. He passed a note demanding cash. According to the NYPD, the teller complied, and the unidentified man fled on foot with $480.

Cops describe the unidentified man as Black, 25-30 years of age, 5’10 tall, and 180 pounds. The man was wearing a camouflage jacket, black hood, sunglasses, a mask, and gloves. A photo is included above.

BOROUGH PARK – Cops are looking for an unidentified man connected to an assault that occurred early last week.

On Monday, November 23, at 1:40 a.m., an unidentified man approached a 19-year-old man on the corner of 60 Street and New Utrecht Avenue and slashed the man in the face and abdomen. The unidentified man then fled on foot, according to the NYPD. EMS transported the 19-year-old to Maimonides Hospital in stable condition.

Cops describe the unidentified man as Hispanic, 4’11 tall, and 145 pounds. He was wearing a red hat, black jacket with a white hooded sweatshirt underneath, gray jeans, and blue sneakers. A photo is included above.

SEA GATE – Police ask for help finding 17-year-old Carina Perez, who has been missing since Monday, November 23.

Perez was last seen at her residence on West 20 Street at 7:00 p.m.

Cops say Perez is Hispanic, 4’11 tall, 90 pounds, with a medium build, light complexion, brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, red pants, and black sneakers.

As of today, Perez is still missing.

WEEKSVILLE – Cops are looking to identify two unknown individuals connected to a robbery that occurred early last week.

On Monday, November 23, at approximately 4:26 p.m., two unknown men entered St. John’s Deli at 1660 St. John’s Place. The first unknown man menaced a 25-year-old man and a 39-year-old man with a black firearm, while the second unknown man displayed a knife.

According to NYPC, the first unknown man proceeded to go behind the counter and remove $2,560. Both of the men then fled in a white Audi going southbound on Ralph Avenue.

Cops describe the first unknown man as a Black, approximately 30-35 years of age, 5’8 to 6’1 tall, 210 pounds, wearing a black and white striped sweatshirt, blue jeans, and dark blue sneakers.

Cops describe the second unknown man as an older, approximately 50-60 years of age, Black, 5’10 to 6′ tall, 200 to 230 pounds. He was wearing a tan skullcap, yellow jacket, tan sweatpants, and tan work boots.

Photos are included above.

BOERUM HILL – Cops are looking for an unidentified man who pushed another onto the subway tracks late last month.

On Sunday, November 22 at 11:25 a.m., a 29-year-old man was aboard a northbound 4 train en route to the Atlantic Avenue Station when the unidentified man began to yell at him.

Both the 29-year-old man and the unidentified man got off the train at the Atlantic Avenue Station. According to the NYPD, the unidentified man approached the 29-year-old on the platform and shoved the victim off the platform and onto the roadbed of the southbound tracks. The 29-year-old man refused medical attention and removed himself off the roadbed without assistance. The unidentified man fled via subway in an unknown direction.

Cops did not describe the unidentified man. A photo is included above.

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN – Cops are looking for an unknown man connected to an assault that occurred late last month.

On Saturday, November 21, at 11:50 a.m., aboard a northbound A train en route to High Street Station, the unknown man approached a 26-year-old man and slashed him with a sharp object. The unknown man fled the train and the subway system at High Street, according to the NYPD.

The 26-year-old man suffered cuts to his face and was transported in stable condition by EMS to Methodist Hospital. Cops did not describe the unidentified man. A photo is included above.

EAST FLATBUSH – Cops are looking for two unidentified people connected to a string of arson incidents that started November 1 – all involving setting yellow school buses on fire.

There have been five separate arson incidents spanning the month of November.

Incident one: On Sunday, November 1, at 8:22 p.m., two unknown individuals approached a yellow school bus parked on the northwest corner of Albany Avenue and Farragut Road and proceeded to light it on fire causing damage to the vehicle. The two unknown individuals then fled on foot, westbound on Farragut Road, according to the NYPD. No injuries were reported.

Incident two: On Sunday, November 1, at 11:00 p.m., two unknown individuals approached a yellow school bus parked in front of 4702 Avenue D and proceeded to light it on fire causing damage to the vehicle. The two unknown individuals then fled on foot, westbound on Avenue D, according to the NYPD. No injuries were reported.

Incident three: On Thursday, November 12, at 12:54 a.m., two unknown individuals approached a yellow school bus parked opposite 779 East 49th Street and proceeded to light it on fire causing damage to the vehicle. The two unknown individuals then fled on foot in an unknown direction, according to the NYPD. No injuries were reported.

Incident four: On Thursday, November 12, at 6:16 p.m., two unknown individuals approached a yellow school bus parked opposite 1001 East 45th Street and proceeded to light it on fire causing damage to the vehicle. The two unknown individuals then fled on foot in an unknown direction, according to the NYPD. No injuries were reported.

Incident five: On Thursday, November 19, at 10:30 p.m., two unknown individuals approached a yellow school bus parked in front of 4410 Avenue D and proceeded to light it on fire causing damage to the vehicle. The two unknown individuals then fled on foot, westbound on Avenue D, according to the NYPD. No injuries were reported.

Cops describe the first unknown individual as a Black woman, approximately 18-20 years of age, 5’8 tall, 170 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, black sneakers, and a purple knit cap.

Cops describe the second unknown individual as a Black man approximately 18-20 years of age, 5’10 – 6’0 tall, 200 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray pants, and white sneakers.

Above is a surveillance video that was taken before incident three.

EAST FLATBUSH – Cops are looking for an unidentified man connected to a forcible touching that occurred late last month.

On Thursday, November 19, at approximately 9:20 p.m., in front of 735 Utica Avenue, the unidentified man approached a 24-year-old woman from behind, and forcibly grabbed her buttocks. The unidentified man then fled the location on foot, according to the NYPD.

Cops describe the man as approximately 5’9 tall, 170 pounds, with black hair, wearing a black baseball hat, a black hooded sweatshirt, red pants, and red sneakers. A photo is included above.

BROWNSVILLE – Cops are looking for three individuals in connection to a gunpoint robbery that occurred last month.

On Wednesday, November 18, at 11:50 p.m., three unknown individuals entered the lobby of a building on Williams Avenue, displayed a firearm, and removed $1,900 and two cellphones from a 26-year-old. According to the NYPD, the three unknown individuals then slashed the 26-year-old person’s car tires before fleeing west on New Lots Avenue. The 26-year-old person did not sustain any injuries.

Cops did not describe the three unknown individuals. Photos are included above.

WEST MIDWOOD – Police ask for help finding 65-year-old Bernice Latchman, who has been missing since Tuesday, November 17.

Latchman was last seen at her residence on East 7th Street at approximately 12:45 p.m.

Cops say Latchman is about 5’2 tall, 150 pounds, light complexion, with brown eyes, straight hair, and was last seen wearing a black coat, blue sweater, blue denim skirt, and black sneakers.

As of today, Latchman is still missing.

CONEY ISLAND – Cops are looking to identify two unknown individuals connected to a robbery that occurred last month.

On Sunday, November 15, at around 9:15 p.m., two unknown individuals approached a 20-year-old man waiting for the bus and demanded his property while displaying knives.

The 20-year-old man complied. According to the NYPD, the two unknown individuals fled on foot towards the Stillwell Avenue train station with the 20-year-old man’s shoulder bag, which contained credit cards, approximately $700, and Yeezy’s sneakers. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Cops say both individuals are Black men in their 20s. One was wearing a black hoodie sweater, black sweatpants, black sneakers, and a blue surgical face mask. The other was wearing a black coat, black hoodie sweater, white t-shirt underneath, black and multi-color sweatpants, and multi-color sneakers.

Photos are included above.

MILL BASIN – Police ask for help finding 16-year-old George Mathioudakis, who has been missing since November 14.

Mathioudakis was last seen leaving his residence on Saturday, November 14, at approximately 3:00 a.m.

Cops say Mathioudakis is white, approximately 5’8 tall, 160 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. Cops do not know what Mathioudakis was last wearing, but he does wear glasses.

As of today, Mathioudakis is still missing.

WILLIAMSBURG – Cops are looking for two individuals in connection to a robbery that occurred last month.

On Saturday, November 14, at 8:10 p.m., in the vicinity of Wythe Avenue and Ross Street, a 25-year-old man found that his scooter, which was previously secured, was no longer where he had parked it. According to the NYPD, the two unknown individuals approached the man and stated that they knew where his scooter was.

The two unknown individuals took the 35-year-old to the vicinity of Havermeyer Street and Division Avenue and began to punch him about the head. They then removed the man’s cellphone and fled on foot in an unknown direction. The man suffered pain and bruising but refused medical attention at the scene. According to the NYPD, the total amount of property removed had an estimated value of $2,400.

Cops describe the two unknown individuals as men, 20-30 years of age. Photos are included above.

GRAVESEND – Cops are looking to identify a man connected to multiple burglaries starting at the beginning of October.

There have been seven burglaries over the span of October and November.

Incident one: On Friday, October 2, at approximately 11:30 a.m., an unknown individual entered an apartment of a residence in the vicinity of West 6th Street and Avenue U through an unsecured window, according to the NYPD. Once inside, the unknown individual removed cash, electronics, and jewelry and fled on foot in an unknown direction. The estimated value of the property removed was $3,800.

Incident two: On Tuesday, October 6, at approximately 12:30 p.m., inside of a residence in the vicinity of West 8th Street and Avenue U, an unknown individual entered an apartment through an unsecured window, according to the NYPD. Once inside, the unknown individual removed cash and personal property and fled on foot in an unknown direction. The estimated value of the property removed was $2,100.

Incident three: On Wednesday, October 7, at approximately 2:51 p.m., inside of a residence in the vicinity of West 3rd Street and Avenue U, an unknown individual entered an apartment through an unsecured window, according to the NYPD. Once inside, the unknown individual removed cash, jewelry, and personal property and fled on foot in an unknown direction. The estimated value of the property removed was $13,000.

Incident four: On Sunday, October 11, at approximately 9:00 p.m., inside of a commercial establishment, an unknown individual entered through an unsecured door, according to the NYPD. Once inside, the unknown individual removed a bicycle and fled on foot in an unknown direction. The estimated value of the property removed was $1,800.

Incident five: On Wednesday, October 21, at approximately 2:10 p.m., inside of a residence in the vicinity of Avenue R and Ocean Parkway, an unknown individual entered an apartment through an unsecured window, according to the NYPD. Once inside, the unknown individual removed personal property and fled on foot in an unknown direction. The estimated value of the property removed was $1,600.

Incident six: On Wednesday, October 28, at approximately 12:25 p.m., inside a residence in the vicinity of Avenue v and East 4th Street, an unknown individual entered an apartment through an unsecured window, according to the NYPD. The resident, a 24-year-old woman, returned home, and the unknown individual fled through the same window in an unknown direction. No injuries or property damage was reported.

Incident seven: On Saturday, November 14, at approximately 7:30 a.m., inside of a residence in the vicinity of Ocean View Avenue and West End Avenue South, an unknown individual entered an apartment through an unsecured window, according to the NYPD. Once inside, the unknown individual removed jewelry and personal property and fled on foot in an unknown direction. The estimated value of the property removed was $10,300.

Cops describe the unknown individual as a man between 40-50 years of age. A photo is included above before incident seven.

STUYVESANT HEIGHTS – Cops are looking for an unknown individual wanted in connection to a reckless endangerment incident that occurred in early November.

On Thursday, November 12, at approximately 6:00 p.m., in front of 494 Marcus Garvey Boulevard, the unknown individual discharged a firearm multiple times into the storefront window before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction, according to the NYPD. No injuries were reported.

Cops describe the individual as a Black man, in his 20s, thin build, facial hair and wearing a gray hoodie sweater, black jacket, light blue ripped jeans, and white sneakers. A photo is included above.

WEEKSVILLE – Cops are looking for an unknown individual wanted in connection to an assault that occurred in early November.

On Tuesday, November 10, at approximately 5:46 p.m., on the corner of Ralph Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, the unknown individual approached a 27-year-old man and began punching him in the face with a closed fist and then pushed him into moving traffic where he was struck by a vehicle, according to the NYPD. The unknown individual fled southbound on Ralph Avenue towards Pacific Street. The 27-year-old man sustained injuries to his face and ankle and was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals / Kings County in stable condition.

Cops describe the unknown individual as a Black man, approximately 20-25 years of age, 5’9 tall, 160 pounds, wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and white sneakers. A photo is included above.

CYPRESS HILLS – Cops are looking for an unknown individual connected to a forcible touching incident that occurred in early November.

On Saturday, November 7, at approximately 7:00 p.m., an unknown man followed a 16-year-old woman eastbound on Pitkin Avenue as she walked her dog and then proceeded to grab her buttocks, according to the NYPD. The unknown man fled on foot, eastbound on Pitkin Avenue.

Cops describe the man as 20-25 years of age, 5’4 to 5’8 tall, 160 pounds, and was last seen wearing a pink hat, denim jacket, and pink sweatshirt. A photo is included above.

EAST WILLIAMSBURG – Cops are looking for an individual involved in a forcible touching incident that occurred early in November.

On Thursday, November 5, at approximately 7:50 p.m., the unknown individual approached a 27-year-old woman on the Metropolitan Avenue and Lorimer Street subway station on the southbound platform waiting for the “L” train and forcibly grabbed her buttocks, according to the NYPD. The unknown individual fled on foot in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported.

Cops describe the individual as a Black man, 25-30 years of age, 5’5 tall, medium build who was wearing a white t-shirt, black hoodie sweater, black sweatpants, blue surgical face mask and was seen carrying a gray bookbag. A photo is included above.

FLATBUSH – Cops are looking for an individual connected to a robbery that occurred at the end of October.

On Thursday, October 29, at 6:30 a.m., in front of 993 Flatbush Avenue, an 80-year-old man was walking when he was approached by an unknown woman who pushed him against the wall and forcibly removed his wallet. The wallet contained $15, according to the NYPD. The unknown woman fled on foot southbound on Flatbush Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Cops describe the individual as a woman, 20-30 years of age. A photo is included above.

CYPRESS HILLS – Cops are looking for a group of unidentified men connected to two robberies that occurred at the end of October.

Incident one: On Friday, October 23, at approximately 5:37 p.m., a 20-year-old man was riding his skateboard in front of 86 Vermont Street when a group of about five to six unidentified men approached him and forcibly removed his Apple iPhone and Apple AirPods. The group of men fled on foot northbound on Vermont Street, according to the NYPD. No injuries were reported.

Incident two: On Monday, October 26, at approximately 4:55 p.m., a 60-year-old man was on the corner of Schenck Avenue and Atlantic Avenue when a group of about five to six unidentified men approached him and attempted to remove his cellphone but were not successful. The group of men fled on foot in an unknown direction, according to the NYPD. No injuries were reported.

Cops describe the individuals as men in their 20’s.

WEEKSVILLE – Cops are looking for two individuals wanted in connection to shots fired/a reckless endangerment incident that occurred in October.

On Wednesday, October 21, at approximately 8:52 p.m., two individuals discharged a firearm in front of 1331 Park Place several times in the vicinity of bystanders on a public sidewalk. The individuals fled on foot northbound on Schenectady Avenue, according to the NYPD. No injuries were reported.

Cops did not describe the two individuals. A surveillance video is included above.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.