Deadly Fire at Marlboro Houses Claims the Life of 63-Year-Old Man

Rachel Lindy Baron|

GRAVESEND — A 63-year-old man was found dead after a horrific fire at a NYCHA housing complex in Gravesend.

Police responded to a report of a fire at 2304 West 8th Street at Marlboro Houses at 1:48 a.m. on January 4. While the fire was placed under control by 2:20 a.m., firefighters discovered Weldon Herring, a 63-year-old man, unconscious and unresponsive on the fifth floor of the housing complex. Herring was rushed to Coney Island hospital, where he died.

It is currently unknown if Herring was a resident of the complex.

Sixty firefighters responded to the incident, two of which sustained a minor injury. One EMS was also injured in the blaze.

According to the FDNY, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

When asked to comment on the incident, NYCHA responded that it was an active investigation, and that they had no further comment.

