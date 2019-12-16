Man with Knife Breaks into Boro Park Home

BORO PARK — Cops are looking for a man who broke into a house early Saturday with a knife.
On December 14 at around 1 a.m., a man entered a house on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 54th Street from an unlocked back door. He was carrying a knife and walked around the kitchen for a bit.
According to the cops, a 65-year-old man was sleeping in his bedroom when he heard a sound. So, the resident got up and slammed his bedroom door shut. That noise must have scared the burglar because cops say he then fled.
