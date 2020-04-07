Man Stabbed To Death On Train

WILLIAMSBURG – On Tuesday, April 6 at around 2:33 a.m., a man was stabbed in the neck and back inside the northbound J train at the Lorimer Street subway station, cops inform us. After the stabbing, the suspect fled the location. The victim remained inside the train until it stopped at the Flushing Avenue station, was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Woodhull where he died. Cops have not yet released the man’s name. As of this morning, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.