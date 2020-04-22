Man Stabbed To Death Outside Crown Heights Home

CROWN HEIGHTS – Cops are looking for the person that stabbed a man to death last night in Crown Heights.On Tuesday, April 21 at around 7:35 p.m., cops were called on Lincoln Place near Ralph Avenue where they found a 46-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest outside his home.

The man was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County where he was pronounced dead.

As of this afternoon, there have been no arrests made and the investigation is ongoing.