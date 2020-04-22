Man Stabbed To Death Outside Crown Heights Home

CROWN HEIGHTS – Cops are looking for the person that stabbed a man to death last night in Crown Heights.On Tuesday, April 21 at around 7:35 p.m., cops were called on Lincoln Place near Ralph Avenue where they found a 46-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest outside his home.
The man was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County where he was pronounced dead.
As of this afternoon, there have been no arrests made and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
