Man Stabbed To Death In Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS – A man was stabbed to death over the weekend. The suspect is on the loose.

On Saturday, December 12 at around 6:43 p.m., cops responded to a 911 call of a person stabbed on Crown Street near Ford Street. When they arrived, they found a 37-year-old man who was unconscious and unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to his chest. He was taken to Kings County Hospital and was pronounced dead.

As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. His name has also not yet been released.