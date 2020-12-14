Man Stabbed To Death In Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS – A man was stabbed to death over the weekend. The suspect is on the loose.
On Saturday, December 12 at around 6:43 p.m., cops responded to a 911 call of a person stabbed on Crown Street near Ford Street. When they arrived, they found a 37-year-old man who was unconscious and unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to his chest. He was taken to Kings County Hospital and was pronounced dead.
As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. His name has also not yet been released.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
