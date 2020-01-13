Man Stabbed to Death in Coney Island, Another Found in Water off Canarsie Pier

CONEY ISLAND – A man was found with multiple stab wounds to the torso this morning.

At 2:28 a.m., police responded to a report of a man assaulted in front of 2785 West 15th Street, near the intersection of Neptune and Stillwell Avenues. When the police arrived, they found the man with multiple stab wounds to the torso. The man, identified as 42-year-old James Santiago of the Bronx, was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals – Coney Island, where he was pronounced dead. The incident has been deemed a homicide, and the investigation is ongoing.

CANARSIE – A man was found dead in the water near Canarsie Pier.

At 3:23 a.m. today, police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious man in the water near Canarsie Pier. The police found the man was unconscious and face-down in the water, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. It has not yet been confirmed which side of the pier the body was found on, nor how decomposed it was. The deceased has not yet been identified, and the cause of death has yet to be determined by the Medical Examiner. The investigation remains ongoing.