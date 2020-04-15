Man Stabbed And Killed Inside His Dyker Heights Home

DYKER HEIGHTS – A 57-year-old man was found stabbed and killed in his home early this morning.

At around 4:22 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15, cops arrived at a private home on 84th Street near 14th Avenue to conduct a wellness check. When they arrived, they found a 57-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive. According to the NYPD, he had multiple stab wounds to his body and was declared dead at the scene.

Cops say a 26-year-old man was taken to custody. According to AMNY, he had allegedly stabbed his father to death. As of now, the investigation remains ongoing. The name of the victim has not yet been released by the cops.