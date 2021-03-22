Man Shot in Prospect Lefferts Gardens

A 39-year-old man was shot dead in front of 2122 Beekman Place just off Flatbush Avenue yesterday, March 21st.

At around 8:18 p.m. police received a 911 call reporting gunshots fired at the location. The victim was found on the street with wounds to his neck and chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While so far no arrests have been made, NYPD officials reported that the victim was involved in conflict with an unidentified man, who then shot him before running away.

The incident is the second murder to occur within the confines of the 71st precinct in 2021. According to NYPD data, 58 counts of felonious assault, in which victims are subjugated to deadly harm, have been recorded for the precinct this year to date.

The deceased man has not yet been identified pending family notification. The investigation remains ongoing.