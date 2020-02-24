Man Shot In Brownsville Friday Morning

BROWNSVILLE — On Friday, February 21, 2020, just after 10:00 a.m. police got a 911 call about a man shot in front of 183 Herzl Street. When they got to the location, police found a 38-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he died.

According to ABC7, the man was shot after getting into an argument with another man. The identity of the deceased man hasn’t been released pending his family being properly notified. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.