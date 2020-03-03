Man Shot and Killed at Bed-Stuy Strip Club

BED-STUY — A young man was shot to death in front of a Bed-Stuy strip club early today.

On Tuesday, March 3, just after 3 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of an assault in front of 566 Nostrand Avenue, a local adult entertainment club, Amour Cabaret, cops said.

Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, in front of the club. The man was on line to the club, smoking a cigarette, the cops said, before he was shot.

EMS responded and transported the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

Amour Cabaret declined to comment.

The identity of the victim is pending proper family notification.