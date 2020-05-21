Man Seen Writing Anti-Semitic Remarks On J Train

WILLIAMSBURG – Cops are investigating an act of anti-Semitism where a man was recorded making graffiti onboard the J train heading toward Williamsburg.
On Tuesday, May 19 at around 8:30 a.m., an unidentified man was drawing graffiti inside a southbound J train at the Bowery Street Station. The train was heading to Williamsburg. The man was wearing a mask and wrote, “Fuck the Jews” and “Go to hell Donald Trump.” He also drew a bunch of arrows pointing at the statements. He then fled to parts unknown. The graffiti was soon taken off. The incident is being investigated by NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force.
A video by Williamsburg News is included below:
SHOCKING VIDEO: Today in the morning, this bigot blatantly scrawled many hate messages against jews and president @realDonaldTrump on a few Subway cars of the J train, heading from Manhatten to Williamsburg @NYPDTransit @NYCTSubway @NYPDHateCrimes @NYPDTips @NYGovCuomo @NYCMayor pic.twitter.com/URbyHV6Xou
— WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) May 20, 2020
The suspect is a 6’0” tall man, weighing about 180 pounds. According to the cops, he was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.
“Every New Yorker should be able to ride the system free of harassment,” the MTA said in a statement to Bkyner. “The MTA has no tolerance for bias attacks, which is why in January we launched an anti-hate crimes campaign to encourage victims and witnesses to report these crimes, and to encourage tolerance that should minimize such unacceptable conduct in the first place.”
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
This person needs help.
We must love each other you have your club we have our club but that does not mean we do not love each other and wish each other well.
Catholic people, Jewish people, Muslim people I know several and we may disagree about certain issues and that’s OK our differences are what bond us.
We feel sorry for this guy image what abuse he has lived through to embark on such a disgraceful attack on Jewish people?
Love one another live parallel lives if you like but keep tolerance and love in your heart and mind.