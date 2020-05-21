Man Seen Writing Anti-Semitic Remarks On J Train

WILLIAMSBURG – Cops are investigating an act of anti-Semitism where a man was recorded making graffiti onboard the J train heading toward Williamsburg.

On Tuesday, May 19 at around 8:30 a.m., an unidentified man was drawing graffiti inside a southbound J train at the Bowery Street Station. The train was heading to Williamsburg. The man was wearing a mask and wrote, “Fuck the Jews” and “Go to hell Donald Trump.” He also drew a bunch of arrows pointing at the statements. He then fled to parts unknown. The graffiti was soon taken off. The incident is being investigated by NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force.

A video by Williamsburg News is included below:

SHOCKING VIDEO: Today in the morning, this bigot blatantly scrawled many hate messages against jews and president @realDonaldTrump on a few Subway cars of the J train, heading from Manhatten to Williamsburg @NYPDTransit @NYCTSubway @NYPDHateCrimes @NYPDTips @NYGovCuomo @NYCMayor pic.twitter.com/URbyHV6Xou — WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) May 20, 2020

The suspect is a 6’0” tall man, weighing about 180 pounds. According to the cops, he was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.

“Every New Yorker should be able to ride the system free of harassment,” the MTA said in a statement to Bkyner. “The MTA has no tolerance for bias attacks, which is why in January we launched an anti-hate crimes campaign to encourage victims and witnesses to report these crimes, and to encourage tolerance that should minimize such unacceptable conduct in the first place.”