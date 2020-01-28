Man Robs Multiple Banks Across Brooklyn and Queens

NORTH BROOKLYN — Police are on the lookout for a man connected to a string of three similar bank robberies over the last two weeks.

The first robbery took place in Williamsburg on Monday, January 13 at approximately 9:30 a.m. inside the 15 Graham Avenue location of Popular Bank.

The second incident took place in Ridgewood, Queens, nearby the Bushwick border, on Thursday, January 23 around 2:30 p.m. inside the 918 Seneca Avenue location of Popular Bank.

The third incident took place in Bushwick on Monday, January 27 around 2:35 p.m. inside the 386 Knickerbocker Avenue location of Bank of America.

In all three incidents, NYPD informed us, the man approached the teller’s window and passed them a note demanding money. In the first two incidents, on January 13 and January 23, the tellers of the bank complied: in the first incident, the teller handed the man $2,000, while in the second incident, they handed him $500.

In the third incident, however, the teller did not comply, and the man fled in an unknown direction.

Cops could not confirm exact words on the note and current reports show there was no evidence of a weapon during the incidents. There were no injuries reported.

We have reached out for comments to the three banks involved and will update this article once we receive them.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.