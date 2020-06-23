Man On Motorized Scooter Dead After Hit And Run In Canarsie

CANARSIE – A man riding a motorized scooter is dead after a driver crashed into him and ran away from the scene.

On Tuesday, June 23 at around 12:30 a.m., a man was riding his motorized scooter and was on the intersection at East 98 Street and Avenue N, when a man driving a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee, traveling eastbound on Avenue N struck him.

According to the NYPD, the driver who hit the scooter, then “failed to properly navigate the roadway” and struck a nearby tree and fire hydrant before rolling over and crashing into several parked, unoccupied cars. After coming to a rest, two people exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot to parts unknown.

The victim, whose name is still pending family notification, was found with severe trauma about the body. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital and was pronounced dead.

As of now, there have been no arrests made and the investigation is ongoing.