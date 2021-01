A man has been murdered at Farragut Houses (84th Precinct).

Cops responded to a 911 call at 12:54 am this morning of a person shot inside 237 Nassau Street. When they arrived, they found the 24-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his torso. The man was unconscious and unresponsive, cops said.

EMS responded to the scene, where they then transported the victim to Brooklyn Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.