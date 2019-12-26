Man Killed By Train At Newkirk Avenue Q/B

This morning’s commute was disrupted for many after a man was killed by the oncoming train on the northbound Q tracks at Newkirk Plaza just after 7 am.

Northbound Q trains are delayed while NYPD and EMS responds to someone struck by a train at Newkirk Plaza. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) December 26, 2019

The trains resumed regular service around 9am, and the NYPD is still investigating who the man is and how he ended up on the tracks.

Northbound B and Q trains have resumed regular station stops after EMS/NYPD completed their investigation of someone fatally struck at Newkirk Plaza. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) December 26, 2019

We will update when we learn more. Holidays can be hard, and while it is unclear whether or not this death will be deemed a suicide, here are some resources that should be shared widely in case they can help:

NYC Well has a staff of trained mental health professionals that can help callers find the most appropriate mental health and substance abuse services for their needs. Services include counseling, suicide prevention, crisis intervention, peer support, referrals to care, assistance in connecting to the referral, and follow-up services. NYC Well is free and confidential and operates 24 hours per day, 7 days per week via phone, text, and internet chat. NYC Well is multilingual and multicultural:

1-888-NYC-WELL (1-888-692-9355)

(1-888-692-9355) 1-888-692-9355 (Español)

(Español) 1-888-692-9355 (中文)

(中文) 711 (TTY for hearing impaired)

You can also text WELL to 65173 or go to NYC Well, an online resource for individuals, families and agencies in need of help and information.