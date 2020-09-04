Man Killed At Flatbush And Ditmas

Shortly after midnight on Friday, September 4, police responded to a 911 call of an assault near the corner of Flatbush Avenue and Ditmas Avenue (70th Precinct).

They found a 33-year-old man lying on the ground, unconscious and unresponsive, with trauma to the head. He was takend to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where he died. Photos of the scene show a pipe, blood and an open car with out of state plates.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing. The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification.