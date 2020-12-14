Man Indicted for Sex Trafficking Of A 15-Year-Old Girl In East NY

EAST NEW YORK – A man was arraigned on an indictment in which he was charged with sex trafficking of a child, promoting prostitution, and rape for the alleged sex trafficking of a 15-year-old girl.

According to the investigation, on October 13, 2020, 40-year-old Bryant Entzminger, who was in the front passenger seat of a red vehicle, allegedly approached a 15-year-old girl as she was walking near Avenue J and invited her to his home. Entzminger then allegedly drove her to his home in East NY where he allegedly raped her and later used her for sex work.

On the night of October 24, the girl contacted a family member who contacted the NYPD and the following day, she was rescued and taken to Kings County Hospital for treatment.

Entzminger was arraigned on a six-count indictment in which he is charged with sex trafficking of a child, second-and fourth-degree promoting prostitution, endangering the welfare of a child, and two counts of third-degree rape. If convicted of the top count, he is facing a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender. He ordered held without bail and to return to court on January 5, 2021.

“This disturbing crime demonstrates that the sex trafficking and exploitation of children is a very real and serious problem in our society,” Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez said. “We must protect our youth, especially the most vulnerable, from predators, and we must continue to do all we can to raise awareness about human trafficking. I remain determined to protect all victims from the type of sexual violence allegedly perpetrated by this defendant.”