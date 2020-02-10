Man Found Dead Inside Burning Car in Red Hook

RED HOOK — A dead man was found in a burning car early Saturday morning in Red Hook.

On Saturday, February 8, just before 2 a.m., a silver Ford Fiesta was on fire at the intersection of Court Street and Bay Street in Red Hook, cops said.

After the FDNY extinguished the fire, NYPD officers found an unidentified man, unconscious and unresponsive, within the front passenger seat of the vehicle. The victim was badly burnt and had trauma to the head. He was pronounced dead at the location.

The New York Post reported the victim had been previously shot in the head and the fire was a possible cover-up for the shooting.

The incident has been deemed a homicide, cops told us. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.