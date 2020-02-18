Man Dies In A Van

EAST FLATBUSH/CANARSIE – On Monday, February 17, 2020, shortly after 6 pm, NYPD responded to a vehicle fire at 401 East 80th Street – a BP Gas Station near Brooklyn Terminal Market.

Upon arrival, officers report finding a white van with smoke coming out of it, in the parking area of the location. Once the fire was extinguished, a man was found dead inside it. Officers report there “were no obvious signs of trauma,” but the identity of teh deceased has not been released pending proper notice to the family.

NYC Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing.