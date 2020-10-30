Man Dies After Being Set On Fire

CROWN HEIGHTS – Last month, a man set another man on fire after an argument ensued. The burned man was taken to the hospital. Last week, he died from his injuries.

On Wednesday, September 16 at around 9:23 p.m., cops on patrol encountered a man on fire at the intersection of Schenectady Avenue and Rutland Road. They immediately doused the flames using a fire extinguisher from their car. Patrick Winkler, a 46-year-old man from Kips Bay, was taken to Cornell Medical Center. On Monday, October 19, he was pronounced dead.

According to the NYPD investigation, Winkler had argued with another man who then set Winkler on fire using an accelerant. As of now, the investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made.