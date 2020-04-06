Man Dead After Being Shot In Stomach

BED STUY – A man is dead after being shot in the stomach early this morning.

At around 2:04 a.m., cops arrived at a home on Pulaski Street between Marcy and Nostrand Avenues to find a 48-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim’s friend had opened the door after someone knocked, the Daily News reported. The two men standing outside opened fire and it struck the 48-year-old.

He was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County where he died. Cops have not yet released the victim’s name. As of this afternoon, the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.