Man Dead After Crashing Car Into Garbage Truck

CANARSIE – A 32-year-old man is dead after crashing his car into a sanitation truck early yesterday morning.

On Sunday, December 20 at around 3:46 a.m., Kenneth T. Pamphile was driving a 2002 Nissan Altima and was traveling westbound on Flatlands Avenue near East 88th Street. He then struck the rear of a stationary Department of Sanitation garbage truck that had one person inside of it, the NYPD said. A second sanitation worker was standing outside near the garbage truck at the time of the crash. When cops came to the scene, they found Pamphile unconscious and unresponsive stuck inside the vehicle. FDNY extracted him from the car and he was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he died.

Both sanitation workers were injured. As of now the cause of the crash has not been determined. The investigation is ongoing.