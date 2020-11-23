Man Crashes Car Into Tree And Dies

SHEEPSHEAD BAY – A 31-year-old man is dead after losing control of his car and driving it into a tree yesterday.

On Sunday, November 22 at around 12:21 a.m., 31-year-old Jason Rivera, a Canarsie resident, was driving an unidentified vehicle “at an apparent high rate of speed,” according to the NYPD, when he lost control and struck the car at a tree on the westbound Belt Parkway at Exit 9.

He was found unconscious and unresponsive with severe body trauma. Rivera was taken to Coney Island Hospital and was pronounced dead. As of today, the NYPD is still investigating the fatal crash.