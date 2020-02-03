Man Breaks into Multiple Brighton Beach Homes, Doesn’t Steal Anything

BRIGHTON BEACH — A man broke into multiple Brighton Beach homes on Thursday, but did not steal any property.

On Thursday, January 30, there were three incidents of a man breaking into apartments in Brighton Beach. He gained entry by damaging the door locks and forcing the doors open. However, cops confirmed, no property was stolen from any of the break-ins.

The first incident took place just after 2 p.m., inside a residential apartment building located at 3086 West 1st Street, when a neighbor, a 69-year-old woman, heard banging coming from the hallway. When she looked out, she saw a man manipulating a neighbor’s door lock, police said. The lock was broken, but the man fled before entering the apartment. It is unclear if the neighbor shooed him off.

The second incident happened between Thursday after 2 p.m. and Friday noon, when the residents discovered their broken door lock inside an apartment building located at 407 Oceanview Avenue. A man entered the apartment by damaging the lock and forcing the door open. Cops said no property was stolen, as well.

The third incident happened on Thursday, just after 4.30 p.m., inside a residential apartment building located at 2926 Brighton 6th Street. Again, a man entered an apartment by damaging the lock and forcing the door open. And, again, did not steal any property.

Police say it’s possible he did not steal any property because he was looking for something specific. It is unclear how the suspect has entered the multiple apartment buildings. Investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.