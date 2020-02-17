Man Arrested For Raping 11-Year-Old Daughter Of Woman Who Had Protection Order Against Him

BROWNSVILLE — On Sunday morning, cops arrested 45-year-old Andre Clarke of Staten Island and charged him with brutally raping an 11-year-old girl in Brownsville. Clarke was found at a hotel in Queens after calling himself in.

Clarke is accused of raping the 11-year-old daughter of the woman he used to be in a relationship with. The woman had a restraining order against him. According to a law enforcement source, the suspect did not break into the home, but the source could not confirm how the suspect gained access to the home or the child. EMS responded and transported the girl to an area hospital in stable condition, police say.

That was the third time that Clarke assaulted the girl in less than two months, according to the details provided in the arraignment. It lists two other incidents, on December 28, 2019, and February 14, 2020, which were not reported to the authorities at the time.

Clarke has been charged with three counts of rape in the first degree, three counts of sexual abuse, and three counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child.

The suspect has a criminal record that includes several cases related to the victim’s mother, including domestic violence charges. Most recently, he was convicted in 2019 for violating a protection order the victim’s mother had against him, and was sentenced to five years probation. The victim’s mother found Clarke naked in front of her daughter at her home on the day of the latest attack. The mother attempted to call 911 but Clarke grabbed her phone and dragged her to the floor. Clarke then fled, but later turned himself in, law enforcement sources confirmed.

It’s unclear whether there were any other children living in the home at the time of the attacks, and we have reached out to Administration for Children’s Services for more information. “Our top priority is protecting the safety and wellbeing of all children in New York City,” Chanel Caraway, spokesperson for ACS said in a statement issued so far, adding that the agency is investigating this case with the NYPD.

Bail was set at $250,000. People on social media wondered whether New York’s new bail reform law would mean that the suspect would be released.

Just another day in Bill de Blasio’s safest city! NYPD arrest 45 year old Andre Clarke for the rape of an 11 year old girl inside her Brownsville home. Watch your kids! He might be walking the streets this afternoon undo the bail reform law. pic.twitter.com/iLyZuUklZN — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) February 16, 2020

The bail reform law took effect at the beginning of this year. It ends cash bail for most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies. Rape is considered a violent crime.

According to a law enforcement source, the next court date for the case should be later this week.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.