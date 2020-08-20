Malcolm Amede Third Killed This Week on Two Blocks of Ocean Avenue

On Wednesday, August 19, 2020, right around 3:30 pm, two men were shot at the corner of Woodruff Avenue and Ocean Avenue – a block from Prospect Park, within the 70th Precinct.

NYPD inform that Malcolm Amede, 18, of Lefferts Ave in PLG, who was he was shot in the chest and arms, died at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where the 33-year-old who was shot in the stomach remains in stable condition. They could not tell us if the victims were related.

As of this morning, there have been no arrests.

The shooting was the second late afternoon shooting in less than a week to take place within two blocks. Since last Friday 4 people have been shot and three have died in this part of the neighborhood.