Malcolm Amede Third Killed This Week on Two Blocks of Ocean Avenue

On Wednesday, August 19, 2020, right around 3:30 pm, two men were shot at the corner of Woodruff Avenue and Ocean Avenue – a block from Prospect Park, within the 70th Precinct.
NYPD inform that Malcolm Amede, 18, of Lefferts Ave in PLG, who was he was shot in the chest and arms, died at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where the 33-year-old who was shot in the stomach remains in stable condition. They could not tell us if the victims were related.
As of this morning, there have been no arrests.
The shooting was the second late afternoon shooting in less than a week to take place within two blocks. Since last Friday 4 people have been shot and three have died in this part of the neighborhood.
On Friday, August 14 at around 4 p.m., 28-year-old Deshawn Reid was shot and killed right outside his home on Ocean Avenue at Crooke Avenue. On Sunday, August 16 at around 2:03 a.m., 47-year-old Paul Pinkney was shot and killed at Parkside and Ocean Avenues, two blocks from the Friday afternoon’s murder location. He had gone to light a candle in Reid’s name, who was killed just a few blocks away two days before. According to NY Daily News reporting, the victim of yesterday’s shooting had been headed to pay respects to Pinkey.
