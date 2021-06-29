Maimonides Hospital Breaks Ground on New Emergency Department in Bay Ridge

Maimonides Medical Center officially began work Friday on a project to open a new standalone emergency department at the site of a former hospital in Bay Ridge.

Leadership of Maimonides Medical Center and local elected officials—including State Senators Andrew Gounardes and William Colton, State Assembly Member Peter Abbate, and City Council Member Justin Brannan—celebrate the groundbreaking of a new emergency department in Bay Ridge on Friday, June 25th. (Image: Office of State Senator Andrew Gounardes)

Maimonides Medical Center officially began work Friday on a project to open a new standalone emergency department at the site of a former hospital in Bay Ridge.

The new facility will take over 15,000 square feet at the seven-story 9036 Seventh Avenue building previously occupied by Victory Memorial Hospital, and be staffed by around 75 health care professionals, including 20 emergency medicine specialists.

“The bones here are good, but we’re going to be putting in state of the art equipment and we’re going to be bringing our world class talent here to this neighborhood,” Kenneth Gibbs, Maimonides’ President and CEO, said at a groundbreaking event on Friday.

The $18.6 million “off-campus emergency department,” as hospital leaders described it, will offer triage areas, 15 patient-care areas, a resuscitation room, an observation area, and x-ray and CT scan services. Patients requiring hospitalization will be transferred to Maimonides’ primary, 711-bed Borough Park campus about 2.3 miles away.