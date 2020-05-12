Local Jobs: Hiring for NYCHA, H+H, Taxi

These job listings are provided as public service to help as many of our neighbors as we can find temporary or permanent income. Not all jobs require education. Please share widely:

We’re hiring 2,500 contact tracers by early June. Learn how to apply in this weeks Message From The Mayor or go to https://t.co/xtbIarHwnM.

— NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) May 9, 2020

NYCHA Job Openings:

Team Captain – Food and Supplies Delivery

NYCHA’s Family Partnerships Department, part of the Community Engagement and Partnerships will be hiring part-time 30 temporary workers and 6 team captains to facilitate the delivery of food and other supplies to targeted households. All candidates must pass a background check. More details here. Please submit a resume to: Yolanda.Johnson-Peterkin@nycha.nyc.gov.

Food and Supplies Delivery Assistant

Reporting to the Team Captain. Hourly rate: $15/hour 20-25 hours/week. All candidates must pass a background check. Please submit a resume OR statement of interest if you do not have a current resume to: Yolanda.Johnson-Peterkin@nycha.nyc.gov.

Required Documents for Team Captain and Food Supplies Delivery Assistants:

Two forms of identification (originals only) to verify your identity and eligibility to work in the United States.

Smoke-Free NYCHA Liaisons & Supervisor

Smoke-Free NYCHA is looking to hire 6 full-time community health workers and 1 full-time supervisor. Must apply online at www.nyc.gov/careers/search. Location is citywide – must be able to travel to NYCHA locations across all 5 boroughs. These are temporary grant-funded positions with the potential for annual renewal. NYCHA residents strongly encouraged to apply.

NYCHA Temporary Per Diem Workers

NYCHA is hiring TEMPORARY PER DIEM WORKERS to assist with general maintenance at NYCHA properties throughout the city. Please call your local NYCHA Property Management Office for more information and to schedule an appointment to complete the required forms. Duration of employment:

Candidates would be eligible to obtain up to 40 hours of work per week

You will be called as needed during the spring season

Wage: $19.33 per hour

Emergency Cleaner

Alliance Janitorial seeks to hire a temporary emergency cleaner for maintenance and disinfecting services. These services include wiping down all touch points with disinfectant, such as door handles, elevator buttons and railings, hand rails, stairway handrails, mailboxes and laundry areas. Any surface that is commonly touched by the public. Cleaners will work all public areas, working in residential apartment buildings throughout the 5 boroughs of NYC. To apply and learn more visit http://opportunitynycha.org/alliance-building-services-cleaner/. No wages listed.

Skilled Disinfectant Technician

Skilled Disinfection Technicians are being hired for a temporary project. Candidates will perform very specific specialized routine disinfection cleaning under supervision and alongside a team in residential apartment buildings throughout the 5 boroughs of NYC. To learn more and apply visit http://opportunitynycha.org/skilled-disinfection-technician/. Wage is $18.78 / hour plus $4.22/ hour for Health and Welfare fringe.

NYC Health + Hospitals Essential Workers

NYC Health + Hospitals is looking for New Yorkers to immediately fill the following positions; Clerical Associate – Inpatient Medical Units (full-time temporary position, $22.91/hr wage), Mortuary Technician (temporary full-time position, $38,811.00 salary, with healthcare) and Service Aide (Housekeeping, Receiving, Dietary, and Central Sterile) full time positions with $40,271.00 salary.

NYC Taxi Delivery Drivers