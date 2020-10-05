Latest On Brooklyn’s COVID19 Hotspots – 10/5

Today Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the closing of public and private schools for in-person instruction in the affected zip codes effective tomorrow. Further restrictions on non-essential businesses likely in the coming days in zip codes where COVID-19 rates have remained over 3% for at least 7 consecutive days.

According to the NYC Department of Health, today’s citywide percent positivity is 1.83%, and the 9 ZIP codes in Tier 1 (COVID19 Positivity 3%+) account for over 25% of new cases citywide over the past 2 weeks, despite representing 7.4% of the city’s overall population.

Borough ZIP Neighborhood Prior Day Test Positivity Current Day Test Positivity Consecutive Days over 3% TIER 1: Neighborhoods in Cluster Areas over 3% Positivity For at Least 7 Days Brooklyn 11204 Bensonhurst/Mapleton 6.58% 6.47% 7+ 11210 Flatlands/Midwood 5.97% 6.14% 7+ 11223 Gravesend/Homecrest 7.88% 8.05% 7+ 11230 Midwood 7.24% 7.28% 7+ 11219 Borough Park 8.49% 8.36% 7+ 11229 Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/Sheepshead Bay 4.54% 4.69% 7+ Queens 11367 Kew Gardens Hills/Pomonok 4.02% 4.34% 7+ 11415 Kew Gardens 3.84% 3.63% 7+ 11691 Edgemere/Far Rockaway 5.72% 5.89% 7+ TIER 2: Neighborhoods in Cluster Areas That Have Not Had 3% Positivity for at Least 7 Days Brooklyn 11218 Kensington/Windsor Terrace 2.83% 3.02% 1 11213 Crown Heights (East) 2.15% 2.29% 0 11205 Bedford-Stuyvesant (West)/Clinton Hill/Fort Greene 1.97% 1.93% 0 11211/ 11249 East Williamsburg/Williamsburg (North)/Williamsburg (South) 2.22% 2.23% 0 11234 Bergen Beach/Flatlands/Marine Park/Mill Basin 2.34% 2.48% 0 11235 Brighton Beach/Manhattan Beach/Sheepshead Bay 4.10% 4.13% 5 Queens 11374 Rego Park 3.76% 3.49% 5 11365 Auburndale/Fresh Meadows/Pomonok/Utopia 2.05% 2.16% 0 11366 Fresh Meadows/Hillcrest 2.81% 2.97% 0 11432 Hillcrest/Jamaica Estates/Jamaica Hills 2.34% 2.27% 0 NEW ADDITION TO TIER 2 Queens 11375 Forest Hills 1.91% 1.95% 0

The Health Department has observed an increase citywide in visits to emergency departments for COVID-like illness over the last week.

“I want to really urge people, if you live in any of the areas of concern, the nine key ZIP codes or some of the other ones that are on our watch list, please limit your activity, stay home when you can stay home. Of course, if you’re sick, especially stay home. Wear the face coverings. It’s just something we need people to do consistently, indoors, outdoors, everywhere, obviously, make sure you honor social distancing, avoid gatherings, real basic things,” Mayor Bill de Blasio pleased. “Wash your hands, use hand sanitizers. We need people do all this. And really, especially at this moment, we’ve got to get the clearest possible picture what’s happening in these nine ZIP codes and literally everywhere else in the city. So I want to redouble our efforts to get people tested, more and more free testing has been made available all over New York City. If you live in one of those nine ZIP codes, imperative that you get tested. If you’ve not been tested recently, if you’ve never been tested, go out and get tested. It’s free. It is quick. It’s available all over the city and wherever you live in New York City. If you have not been tested recently, it’s so important that we get a clear picture. The more New Yorkers that get tested, the better.”

Here are the test sites for the foreseeable future, and you can always double check online nyc.gov/covidtest, or call 2-1-2-COVID19 to find free testing locations: