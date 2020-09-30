Latest on Brooklyn’s COVID-19 Spike: 9/30

September 30, 2020 – The Health Department continues to track 4 concerning clusters of COVID-19 cases in Southern Brooklyn, Williamsburg, Central Queens and Far Rockaway.
There are 10 neighborhoods in these clusters, where cases of COVID-19 continue to grow at an alarming rate – 3.7 times faster than the city’s average over the past 14 days. These are also the only neighborhoods in NYC with positivity rates above 3%, according to DOH.
The ten neighborhoods account for over 27.5% of new cases citywide over the past 2 weeks despite representing 7.5% of the city’s overall population. Fresh Meadows/Hilcrest was added to the list as the neighborhood has surpassed 3% positivity.
Five of the 10 neighborhoods, including Borough Park (11219) Bensonhurst/Mapleton (11204) and Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/ Sheepshead Bay (11229) saw increases from yesterday.
|Cluster
|Case Growth case rate in cluster area compared to citywide
|Neighborhoods
|ZIP Codes
|14-day positivity rate
|Far Rockaway
|3.82 times the citywide rate
|Edgemere/Far Rockaway
|11691
|4.74%
|
Southern Brooklyn
|
1.53 times the citywide rate
|Gravesend/Homecrest
|11223
|6.90%
|Midwood
|11230
|5.62%
|Borough Park
|11219
|6.51%
|Bensonhurst/Mapleton
|11204
|6.31%
|Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/ Sheepshead Bay
|11229
|4.13%
|Flatlands/Midwood
|11210
|4.66%
|
Central Queens
|
1.52 times the citywide rate
|Kew Gardens
|11415
|3.29%
|Kew Gardens Hills/Pomonok
|11367
|3.68%
|Fresh Meadows/Hillcrest
|11366
|3.08%
DOH is also monitoring 7 additional neighborhoods which are showing increased growth of cases and test positivity between 2% and 3% – Williamsburg, Crown Heights (East), Bedford-Stuyvesant (West)/Clinton Hill/Fort Greene, and Hillcrest/Jamaica Estates/Jamaica Hills.
|Cluster
|Case Growth case rate in cluster area compared to citywide
|Neighborhoods
|ZIP Codes
|14-day positivity rate
|
Williamsburg
|
3.34 times the citywide rate
|East Williamsburg/ Williamsburg
|11211/ 11249
|2.06%
|Bedford-Stuyvesant (West)/Clinton Hill/Fort Greene
|11205
|2.07%
|
Southern Brooklyn
|
1.53 times the citywide rate
|Kensington/Windsor Terrace
|11218
|2.79%
|Brighton Beach/Manhattan Beach/Sheepshead Bay
|11235
|2.97%
|Crown Heights (East)
|11213
|2.30%
|
Central Queens
|
1.52 times the citywide rate
|Rego Park
|11374
|2.66%
|Hillcrest/Jamaica Estates/Jamaica Hills
|11432
|2.69%
The Department has observed a slight increase citywide in visits to emergency departments for COVID-like illness over the last week.
The city is asking everyone in the affected areas unless they had the virus in the last 3 months to please get tested so they have more accurate data, and is urging all to continue proper mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing.
8 of the 11 rapid testing units are to be located in Brooklyn:
- McDonald Playground in Gravesend
- Gravesend Park in Borough Park
- Leif Ericson Park in Borough Park
- Kolbert Playground in Midwood
- De Hostos Playground in Williamsburg
- Seth Low Park in Bensonhurst/Gravesend
- Herman Dolgon Playground in Sheepshead Bay
- Paerdegat Park in East Midwood
