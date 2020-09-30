COVID-19

Latest on Brooklyn’s COVID-19 Spike: 9/30

Liena Zagare|

September 30, 2020 – The Health Department continues to track 4 concerning clusters of COVID-19 cases in Southern Brooklyn, Williamsburg, Central Queens and Far Rockaway. 

There are 10 neighborhoods in these clusters, where cases of COVID-19 continue to grow at an alarming rate – 3.7 times faster than the city’s average over the past 14 days. These are also the only neighborhoods in NYC with positivity rates above 3%, according to DOH.

The ten neighborhoods account for over 27.5% of new cases citywide over the past 2 weeks despite representing 7.5% of the city’s overall population. Fresh Meadows/Hilcrest was added to the list as the neighborhood has surpassed 3% positivity. 

Five of the 10 neighborhoods, including Borough Park (11219) Bensonhurst/Mapleton (11204)  and Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/ Sheepshead Bay (11229) saw increases from yesterday.

Cluster Case Growth case rate in cluster area compared to citywide Neighborhoods ZIP Codes 14-day positivity rate
Far Rockaway 3.82 times the citywide rate Edgemere/Far Rockaway 11691 4.74%
Southern Brooklyn
1.53 times the citywide rate
 Gravesend/Homecrest 11223 6.90%
Midwood 11230 5.62%
Borough Park 11219 6.51%
Bensonhurst/Mapleton 11204 6.31%
Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/ Sheepshead Bay 11229 4.13%
Flatlands/Midwood 11210 4.66%
Central Queens
1.52 times the citywide rate
 Kew Gardens 11415 3.29%
Kew Gardens Hills/Pomonok 11367 3.68%
Fresh Meadows/Hillcrest 11366 3.08%

DOH is also monitoring 7 additional neighborhoods which are showing increased growth of cases and test positivity between 2% and 3% – Williamsburg, Crown Heights (East), Bedford-Stuyvesant (West)/Clinton Hill/Fort Greene, and Hillcrest/Jamaica Estates/Jamaica Hills. 

Cluster Case Growth case rate in cluster area compared to citywide Neighborhoods ZIP Codes 14-day positivity rate
Williamsburg
3.34 times the citywide rate
 East Williamsburg/ Williamsburg 11211/ 11249 2.06%
Bedford-Stuyvesant (West)/Clinton Hill/Fort Greene 11205 2.07%
Southern Brooklyn
1.53 times the citywide rate
 Kensington/Windsor Terrace 11218 2.79%
Brighton Beach/Manhattan Beach/Sheepshead Bay 11235 2.97%
Crown Heights (East) 11213 2.30%
Central Queens
1.52 times the citywide rate
 Rego Park 11374 2.66%
Hillcrest/Jamaica Estates/Jamaica Hills 11432 2.69%

The Department has observed a slight increase citywide in visits to emergency departments for COVID-like illness over the last week.

The city is asking everyone in the affected areas unless they had the virus in the last 3 months to please get tested so they have more accurate data, and is urging all to continue proper mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing.

8 of the 11 rapid testing units are to be located in Brooklyn:

  • McDonald Playground in Gravesend
  • Gravesend Park in Borough Park
  • Leif Ericson Park in Borough Park 
  • Kolbert Playground in Midwood
  • De Hostos Playground in Williamsburg
  • Seth Low Park in Bensonhurst/Gravesend
  • Herman Dolgon Playground in Sheepshead Bay
  • Paerdegat Park in East Midwood

Find a testing site near you.

 

share this story
Avatar

Liena Zagare

Editor of Bklyner.com. Tips? Complaints? Suggestions? Email me at Liena@bklyner.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Editors’ Picks

B

Latest on Brooklyn’s COVID-19 Spike: 9/30

Project Dignity: PAYS Looking For Clothing Donations For Those In Need

Deer, Eels, Raccoons, And A Pet Shop In Need of A Helping Hand