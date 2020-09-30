Latest on Brooklyn’s COVID-19 Spike: 9/30

September 30, 2020 – The Health Department continues to track 4 concerning clusters of COVID-19 cases in Southern Brooklyn, Williamsburg, Central Queens and Far Rockaway.

There are 10 neighborhoods in these clusters, where cases of COVID-19 continue to grow at an alarming rate – 3.7 times faster than the city’s average over the past 14 days. These are also the only neighborhoods in NYC with positivity rates above 3%, according to DOH.

The ten neighborhoods account for over 27.5% of new cases citywide over the past 2 weeks despite representing 7.5% of the city’s overall population. Fresh Meadows/Hilcrest was added to the list as the neighborhood has surpassed 3% positivity.

Five of the 10 neighborhoods, including Borough Park (11219) Bensonhurst/Mapleton (11204) and Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/ Sheepshead Bay (11229) saw increases from yesterday.

Cluster Case Growth case rate in cluster area compared to citywide Neighborhoods ZIP Codes 14-day positivity rate Far Rockaway 3.82 times the citywide rate Edgemere/Far Rockaway 11691 4.74% Southern Brooklyn 1.53 times the citywide rate Gravesend/Homecrest 11223 6.90% Midwood 11230 5.62% Borough Park 11219 6.51% Bensonhurst/Mapleton 11204 6.31% Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/ Sheepshead Bay 11229 4.13% Flatlands/Midwood 11210 4.66% Central Queens 1.52 times the citywide rate Kew Gardens 11415 3.29% Kew Gardens Hills/Pomonok 11367 3.68% Fresh Meadows/Hillcrest 11366 3.08%

DOH is also monitoring 7 additional neighborhoods which are showing increased growth of cases and test positivity between 2% and 3% – Williamsburg, Crown Heights (East), Bedford-Stuyvesant (West)/Clinton Hill/Fort Greene, and Hillcrest/Jamaica Estates/Jamaica Hills.

Cluster Case Growth case rate in cluster area compared to citywide Neighborhoods ZIP Codes 14-day positivity rate Williamsburg 3.34 times the citywide rate East Williamsburg/ Williamsburg 11211/ 11249 2.06% Bedford-Stuyvesant (West)/Clinton Hill/Fort Greene 11205 2.07% Southern Brooklyn 1.53 times the citywide rate Kensington/Windsor Terrace 11218 2.79% Brighton Beach/Manhattan Beach/Sheepshead Bay 11235 2.97% Crown Heights (East) 11213 2.30% Central Queens 1.52 times the citywide rate Rego Park 11374 2.66% Hillcrest/Jamaica Estates/Jamaica Hills 11432 2.69%

The Department has observed a slight increase citywide in visits to emergency departments for COVID-like illness over the last week.

The city is asking everyone in the affected areas unless they had the virus in the last 3 months to please get tested so they have more accurate data, and is urging all to continue proper mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing.

8 of the 11 rapid testing units are to be located in Brooklyn:

McDonald Playground in Gravesend

Gravesend Park in Borough Park

Leif Ericson Park in Borough Park

Kolbert Playground in Midwood

De Hostos Playground in Williamsburg

Seth Low Park in Bensonhurst/Gravesend

Herman Dolgon Playground in Sheepshead Bay

Paerdegat Park in East Midwood

Find a testing site near you.