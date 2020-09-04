Labor Day Weekend NYC-cation: NYC Open, Bike Tours, Hikes, And More To Do Across The City

Few of us have ever fully explored NYC, and with all the travel restrictions in place this may just be the best time to discover something new. The US Open Tennis Championships are currently taking place in Flushing Meadows, Queens, but you can also playing tennis in the Bronx, take a bike tour of Brooklyn, climb the Vessel at Hudson Yards, learn to surf in the Rockaways, or hike in Staten Island. Museums have reopened, so put on your mask, keep your distance and explore. The following list was compiled by NYC & Company, the official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau for the City of New York.

Brooklyn

Tour some of Brooklyn’s most iconic locations and get some exercise at the same time. Fit Tours NYC is currently offering private tours, including a Brooklyn Bridge Fun Run, which takes guests on a casual run across one of New York City’s most recognizable landmarks and down into Brooklyn Bridge Park. Brooklyn Bike Tours is offering a few different tours this weekend, featuring pizza and dessert spots, historic brownstones and more.

Manhattan

Last week, Museum of the City of New York reopened with exhibitions including City/Game: Basketball in New York , which explores the history of the sport in NYC and all those who love it.

reopened with exhibitions including , which explores the history of the sport in NYC and all those who love it. Reopening today, the Whitney Museum of American Art is now home to Around Day’s End: Downtown New York, 1970–1986 , a new exhibition paying homage to Gordon Matta-Clark’s Day’s End and featuring works by 22 artists from the 1970s–early 1980s. Also on display is Vida Americana: Mexican Muralists Remake American Art, 1925–1945 , with nearly 200 works by more than 60 Mexican and American artists.

Queens

Staten Island

Spend the weekend outside at one of New York City’s best-kept secrets, the Staten Island Greenbelt —a network of lush parks, wetlands, open meadows and hiking trails located in one of NYC’s greenest boroughs.

—a network of lush parks, wetlands, open meadows and hiking trails located in one of NYC’s greenest boroughs. While hiking the Greenbelt, try bird-watching or check out the Greenbelt Nature Center, to learn about Greenbelt history, geography, flora and fauna, and current happenings.

The Bronx

This week, the US Open kicked off in Flushing Meadows, Queens. While there are no spectators at this year’s event, fans can watch the best in the world compete on the ESPN network as well as the Tennis Channel, both online or on your TV. The full schedule can be found here.

