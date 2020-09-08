Labor Day Weekend: Murders, Shootings, Injured Cyclist & Body Wrapped In Tarp

BROOKLYN – Several crimes took place over Labor Day Weekend throughout the borough, including murders, shootings, a hit & run, and bodies found with causes of death yet unclear.

First, on Saturday, September 5 at around 4:30 a.m., 31-year-old Zaid Zindai was sitting in the driver’s seat of a Maserati on 63rd Street near 18th Avenue in Bensonhurst. According to the NYPD, a man driving by opened fire and shot Zindai hitting him in the face and neck.

His friend, who was sitting in the car with him, took over the wheel and took him to the nearby precinct, and then he was transported to Maimonides Hospital. Zindai, a resident of Gravesend, died shortly after. As of today, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

On Sunday, September 6 at around 4:00 a.m., a man driving a car struck a cyclist on Strauss Street and East 98 Street in Brownsville. He then drove away southbound on East 98th Street. The cyclist was taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where he is in critical but stable condition, cops say.

According to the NYPD, the suspect’s vehicle is described as a newer model white Jeep Compass with a black roof. The car has damage to the headlight housing glass. A photo is included above.

Then, at around 1:00 p.m., cops found an unconscious man on the sidewalk at 61 Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway. He was pronounced dead at the scene. As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. His cause of death has yet to be determined and his name has not been released.

On Monday, September 7 at around 6:50 a.m., 62-year-old Michael Scully, described as a neighborhood treasure, was out walking his dog when he was shot and killed. According to the NYPD, he had just left his home in Bay Ridge on 74th Street near Seventh Avenue, when he was shot in the head and shoulder. Scully was taken to NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn and was pronounced dead.

This afternoon, cops arrested a suspect involved in the shooting, the NY Post reported. Council Member Justin Brannan wrote, “An arrest has been made for the senseless murder of Michael Scully. I commend Captain Tolson, the 68 Precinct Detective Unit, and the Brooklyn South Homicide Squad for their swift police work in apprehending this suspect and getting him off the street in a matter of hours.”

“Michael loved this neighborhood, loved his friends, and always looked out for his neighbors. He was the old school ‘Mayor of the block’ and would give you his last dollar or the shirt off his back,” he wrote. “Please continue to keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this impossible time.”

Then, at around 8:30 a.m., cops found a 30-year-old woman wrapped in a tarp on the roof of a building in East Flatbush on Rockaway Parkway near Kings Highway. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her cause of death has yet to be determined. As of today, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Her name has not yet been released by the police.