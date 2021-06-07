AOC Endorsements, a New Restaurant in Flatbush, Rent Hikes, and Bikes

Good evening. In today's issue, we've got AOC's endorsements for Brooklyn political candidates, a new restaurant on Flatbush, and a fight over potential Rent Board rent increases this year. Also, a non-profit in Brooklyn is building and donating bikes for those with special needs.

By Billy Richling | June 7th, 2021

Progressive Congressmember Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced support this weekend for over 20 Council candidates in ten Brooklyn races through her political action committee (PAC), along with a mayoral endorsement for Maya Wiley.

By Ellie Plass | June 7th, 2021

A former chef at the now-closed Flatbush Farm is opening a new spot. Flatbush Counter will be located at 295 Flatbush Avenue, at the old Franny’s spot. It will be influenced by his time at the Flatbush Farm, Roberts promises.

By Greg David, THE CITY | June 7th, 2021

The Rent Guidelines Board is slated this month to announce its final decision on rent increases for leases beginning in October or later after establishing a range of 0% to 2% for one-year leases. Landlords claim costs have increased over the pandemic, while tenants agree that landlords have faced steep challenges but argue renters are in a worse situation.

By Mukta Ahmad | June 7th, 2021

The non-profit group AdaptAbility builds, donates and rents adapted bikes to kids and adults with disabilities unable to use standard bikes.

