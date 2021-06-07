AOC’s PAC Backs Slate of Brooklyn Council Candidates, Along with Maya Wiley for Mayor

Progressive Congressmember Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced support this weekend for over 20 Council candidates in ten Brooklyn races through her political action committee (PAC), along with a mayoral endorsement for Maya Wiley.

Progressive Congressmember Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced support this weekend for over 20 Council candidates in ten Brooklyn races through her political action committee (PAC), along with a mayoral endorsement for Maya Wiley.

Ocasio-Cortez announced the Courage to Change PAC candidate slate at a rally Saturday outside City Hall. Technically, the Council candidates were not endorsed by Ocasio-Cortez herself; rather, they were certified with a “perfect score” on a questionnaire created by the PAC, in which they committed to policies like reducing the NYPD’s budget, rejecting campaign donations from real estate and supporting a Green New Deal.

“When voters see that a candidate has taken the pledge, they know that the candidate has committed to supporting policies that prioritize working-class New Yorkers in the pursuit of social, economic and racial justice,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement.