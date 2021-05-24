Jewish Neighbors Harassed Outside Temple During Sabbath

This past Saturday, May 22, 2021, at approximately 7:00 pm, a blue Toyota Camry pulled up in front of 4911 16 Avenue (Agudath Israel of Sixteenth Avenue) in Borough Park.

According to reports to police, the three men in the car began to yell anti-Jewish statements at four men who were in front of the temple.

The four men entered the synagogue and locked the door, at which point two of the men got out of the car and began to bang on the front door of the synagogue. One of the men also kicked the passenger side mirror of a car parked in front of the temple, causing more than $250 in property damage, before fleeing.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating, as the cops look for the suspects that can be seen in the video above.