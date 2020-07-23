Jabari Brisport Declares Victory In NYS Senate Democratic Primary In District 25

BROOKLYN – Results are starting to finally come in a month after the June Primary elections. Today, Jabari Brisport won the New York State Senate Democratic Primary in District 25. He is expected to be the first openly queer person of color to hold a seat in the New York State Legislature.

“This victory is about the movement to build a New York that works for the working class and for people of color,” Brisport said. “It was built by over 1,000 volunteers who donated their time and energy to this fight in the midst of an unprecedented crisis, and small donors who contributed in record-breaking numbers because they believed in a candidate funded by the people, not corporations.”

State Senate District 25 encompasses Sunset Park, Gowanus, Red Hook, Boerum Hill, Downtown Brooklyn, Fort Greene, Clinton Hill, and Bed-Stuy. The seat was vacated by Velmanette Montgomery. Brisport is a public school teacher from Prospect Heights and a socialist candidate. In 2017, he ran for City Council District 37 as an independent candidate and did not win. For this election, he was endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). Though official numbers have not yet been released, his campaign claims 47,000 ballots were counted and he received at least 10,000 more votes than Assemblywoman Tremaine Wright.

“As an activist and DSA member, Jabari has long fought for socialist policies that acknowledge the humanity of every single New Yorker,” Chi Anunwa, co-chair of the NYC Chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America said.

The New York Working Families Party (NYWP) State Director Sochie Nnaemeka also congratulated Brisport on his win.

“The people have once again voted for bold, progressive change. We are thrilled to congratulate WFP champion Jabari Brisport on his victory in SD-25 — a victory rooted in people power,” Nnaemeka said. “As a teacher, a union member, a DSA leader, and lifelong resident of the district, Jabari committed to a transformational platform from day one, from a wealth tax to fully funding NYCHA. And when the twin crises of COVID-19 and George Floyd’s murder rocked his community, he got to work supporting mutual aid, calling to defund the police, and protesting in the streets.”

“We’re proud to have stood by Jabari during his campaign,” Nnaemeka continued, “and look forward to working with him in Albany to deliver for the people of Central Brooklyn — and for all New Yorkers.”

“The groundswell of support for his campaign proves that the people of Brooklyn are with him in that fight,” NYC-DSA co-chair Sumathy Kumar said. “New Yorkers overwhelmingly voted for a progressive future in this primary, and the strength of our movement has never been clearer.”