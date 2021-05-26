It’s Almost Mosquito Season – Larviciding In Early June

Just like in years past, Marine Park and Fresh Creek are among the first areas to get treated by the city.

Marsh areas bounded by Flatbush Avenue to the east; Avenue U to the north; Gerritsen Avenue to the west; and Belt Parkway to the south in Marine Park and marsh areas bounded by Louisiana Avenue to the east; Stanley Avenue to the north; East 108th Street to the west; and Belt Parkway to the south around Fresh Creek Basin are getting the season’s first larvicide drop between Tuesday, June 1 to Thursday, June 3 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting, NYC Department of Health informs. (In case of bad weather, application will be delayed until from Friday, June 4 and Monday, June 7 to Tuesday, June 8, 2021 during the same hours.)

The annual treatments aim to reduce mosquito activity and the risk of West Nile virus, though so far no cases have been reported this year. The department deploys a low flying helicopter to treat only nonresidential areas and uses VectoBac® GS that contains naturally occurring bacteria. Larvicides kill young mosquitoes before they grow into adults.

The most effective way to control mosquitoes is to eliminate any standing water, Health Department reminds us. Here are a few more tips from DOH:

Reducing exposure to mosquitoes

Use an approved insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus (not for children under three), or products that contain the active ingredient IR3535.

Make sure windows have screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or holes.

Eliminate any standing water from your property and dispose of containers that can collect water. Standing water is a violation of the New York City Health Code.

Make sure roof gutters are clean and draining properly.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs. Keep them empty or covered if not in use. Drain water that collects in pool covers.

Report standing water by calling 311 or visiting nyc.gov/health/wnv. For more information about West Nile virus, call 311 or visit nyc.gov